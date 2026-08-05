Local sheriff warns of scammers impersonating deputies

LOGAN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning people of an ongoing scam.

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The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that scammers are posing as deputies.

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The scammer says that a potential victim is facing legal trouble.

This includes missing jury duty and demands money to avoid jail time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that they do “not make contact in this manner. It also “does not solicit phones or payment.”

The department says that residents should hang up immediately if they receive this call.

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