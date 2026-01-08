Local shelter seeing uptick in demand for housing assistance

SPRINGFIELD — In Clark County, organizations like Project Woman are grappling with a surge in demand for shelter and housing assistance, even as federal and state funding continues to decline.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re all seeing an increase an uptick in requests for assistance, requests for housing that we aren’t able to meet. We also lost some housing ourselves,” Project Woman Executive Director Emily Kulow said.

Kulow said that this trend is leading to an expected rise in unhoused individuals in Clark County who will struggle to find safe and adequate shelter.

TRENDING STORIES:

She expressed concern about the increasing pressures on the local emergency shelter, which is currently at capacity.

Project Woman collaborates with other nonprofits, such as Shelter Inc., to address rising demands for food, clothing, and shelter in Clark County.

“We try to find them outside resources. But it is getting scarce,” Kulow said.

The emergency shelter operated by Project Woman is urgently in need of toiletries, food, and extra clothing as it continues to assist an increasing number of clients.

Donations can be dropped off at their location on East Home Road in Springfield, and monetary donations can also be made through their website.

News Center 7 reached out to the city of Springfield and Shelter Inc. to find out what’s driving the demand and if they’ve seen an increase in unhoused people.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group