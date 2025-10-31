Local sergeant retires after 27 years of service

XENIA — Longtime Xenia Police Division Sergeant Scott Beegle is retiring after nearly 27 years of service.

Beegle, a lifelong resident of Xenia, enlisted in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer, according to a spokesperson. He served five years and received awards such as the Overseas Service Ribbon and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for his time in Somalia.

After his honorable discharge in 1995, Beegle completed the Clark State Peace Officer Training Academy and started his law enforcement career as a Jail Deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

In 1999, Beegle joined the Xenia Police Division, serving in positions that include detective, patrol sergeant, and operational sergeant. Beegle took part in extra duties, serving as Crisis Negotiation Team Commander, Special Events Coordinator, and Armor Supervisor.

Beegle was a vital member of the community by supporting Hamvention at the Greene County Fairgrounds, the Xenia Community Festival, and many charity races.

City Manager Brent Merriman said Beegle’s impact on the police force and in the community cannot be overstated.

Merriman said, “His leadership and commitment have made Xenia a stronger and safer community, and we are grateful for his many years of service.”

Xenia Mayor William J. Urschel named October 31, 2025, Sargent Scott Beegle Day in honor of his dedicated service to the city.

