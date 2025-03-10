Local scouts gear up for area’s largest single-day food drive

MIAMI VALLEY — Scouts are preparing to collect thousands of pounds of non-perishable food items to help feed hungry families in the Miami Valley.
Saturday afternoon Miami Valley Council Scouts went door to door, passing out 40,000 door hangers for the annual “Scouting for Food” drive, the region’s largest single-day food drive.
They’re hoping to collect 30,000 pounds of food on March 15.
