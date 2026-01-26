Local school districts running out of calamity days after historic winter storm

FAIRBORN — Some students in Miami Valley already know they get to sleep in Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Our crews checked several schools on Tuesday, and many of them had wet, slushy snow-covered parking lots.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Amy Gayheart said the road conditions in the city aren’t good.

She said crews have been working to clear out the snow since Sunday.

It’s not the conditions on campus that pose a problem; it’s the journey the students and staff take to get there.

“We’re also considering the roads of other neighborhoods besides Fairborn because a lot of our staff come in from other cities,” Gayheart said.

She said the district has to keep the extremely cold temperatures in mind.

“Some of our students walk to school, and we know that walks in the neighborhood may not be cleared, and since there’s almost a foot of snow on the ground, that’s a concern,” Gayheart said.

The district has used four out of its five calamity days so far this year.

“After our fifth calamity day, we will add a day to make up, starting with the sixth day and beyond. So, any days that happened past the fifth calamity day, we will tack those days starting with day six, seven, eight,” Gayhart said.

Other districts throughout the region are nearing or have reached their limit.

As of Jan. 27, Troy City Schools used all of their calamity days and had remote learning for all students.

Dayton Public Schools is closed on Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

A spokesperson with the district said their calendars are built to include more instructional time than the minimum state requirement, so they don’t have to make up canceled days.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group