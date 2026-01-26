Local city provides update on removing snow from neighborhoods

DAYTON — The City of Dayton gave an update about removing snow after a historic winter storm.

The city wrote in a social media post on Monday afternoon that the main roads are passable with some lane narrowing.

Starting at 4 p.m., they will plow residential streets and will continue through Tuesday, according to the social media post.

“We understand residents are eager to see residential streets cleared, and we appreciate your patience as crews work through the storm,” the city said.

They asked drivers to use caution in Downtown Dayton and not to drive through snow piles.

The city added that crews have started removing piles from Downtown Dayton.

