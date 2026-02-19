Local school district on lockdown due to nearby investigation, dispatch says

MIAMI COUNTY — A school district in Miami County is on a soft lockdown due to a nearby investigation, according to a Miami County dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Milton-Union Exempted Village School District delayed the release of students due to an incident on S Shiloh Road, the dispatcher added.

Details on the nearby incident were not immediately available.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene said they noticed a Miami County deputy was starting to let school buses and parents pick up students around 4:30 p.m.

Our crews reached out to the school district, which said they couldn’t confirm the lockdown.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group