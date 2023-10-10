Local school district implements new safety measure after man attempts ‘First Amendment Audit’

MIAMISBURG — A local school district has put in a new safety measure.

A YouTube video uploaded Monday shows a man go inside West Carrollton High School and let staff know he wanted to record the publicly accessible areas of the building.

The school’s principal didn’t allow that to happen saying they didn’t have a background check on him and because he didn’t identify himself.

Police eventually stepped in, asking the man to leave the premises.

News Center 7 got a hold of a police report that stated that the same man also tried to do the same thing at Laveta Bauer Elementary School in Miamisburg.

According to freedomforum.org this action, known as a “First Amendment Audit” occurs when people film public officials or employees to hold them accountable or “test” their right to film in public places.

News Center 7 obtained an email Miamisburg Superintendent Laura Blessing sent out Monday night stating:

“I wanted to inform you about an important safety measure we are implementing at our schools tomorrow out of an abundance of caution. For the safety of our students and staff, we have decided to keep the school building vestibules locked tomorrow.”

















