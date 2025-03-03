Local Pumpkinfest cancelled due to low staffing

NEW BREMEN — A Miami Valley community says its annual Pumpkinfest will not happen this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials for the New Bremen Pumpkinfest announced last week that the annual event would not happen in 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Unfortunately, with our current committee size, it is simply not possible to provide a successful event for our community,” officials wrote in a social media post.

The festival has been an annual event since it was established in 2003.

“We appreciate your understanding and the support over the past 20+ years,” officials wrote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group