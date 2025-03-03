Local Pumpkinfest cancelled due to low staffing

NEW BREMEN — A Miami Valley community says its annual Pumpkinfest will not happen this year.
Officials for the New Bremen Pumpkinfest announced last week that the annual event would not happen in 2025.
“Unfortunately, with our current committee size, it is simply not possible to provide a successful event for our community,” officials wrote in a social media post.
The festival has been an annual event since it was established in 2003.
“We appreciate your understanding and the support over the past 20+ years,” officials wrote.
