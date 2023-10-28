Local police search for missing 15-year-old

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is searching for an endangered missing teenager, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Perry Evans was last seen in the area of Crystal Springs Lane and Horstman Drive heading eastbound at 9 a.m.

Evans is 15 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a slight scar on his right cheek, the post said.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, red gym shoes, and a camouflage shirt.

Evans likes areas where he can fish, especially the area surrounding Kettering Middle School and the Recreation Center, the post said.

Evans is a student at Kettering City Schools. The school district is asking the community to help locate him.

The police department says Evans suffers from mental health issues.

If you have any information on Evans’ whereabouts, contact Kettering dispatch at (937) 296-2555.

