Local police department shares tips to protect themselves from thieves

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is reminding residents of how to keep their property safe.

In a social media post, the police department said most vehicle thefts and break-ins are crimes of opportunity.

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The steps include:

Lock your vehicle doors.

Remove valuables from plain sight.

Take keys and key fobs inside.

Park in well-lit areas when possible.

Report suspicious activities.

These few steps can go a long way in deterring thieves and protecting your belongings

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