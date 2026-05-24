Local police department shares tips to protect themselves from thieves

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is reminding residents of how to keep their property safe.
In a social media post, the police department said most vehicle thefts and break-ins are crimes of opportunity.
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The steps include:
- Lock your vehicle doors.
- Remove valuables from plain sight.
- Take keys and key fobs inside.
- Park in well-lit areas when possible.
- Report suspicious activities.
These few steps can go a long way in deterring thieves and protecting your belongings
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