Local police department gets $25K to address uptick in crashes

TROY — A local police department is adding patrols to crack down on crashes.

“Nobody has any patience, and everybody’s always in a hurry,” Toni Fields said.

Fields said she hears car horns nearly every day while walking in Troy.

Troy has already seen more than 30 crashes this year.

“I would like it maybe if some of the other drivers are a little more courteous and try not to go as fast,” Tom Jess said.

The Troy Police Department got more than $25,000 to increase their patrols in the city.

Chief Shawn McKinney said the extra officers on the road are only watching unsafe drivers while others respond to 911 calls.

McKinney said the city has seen an uptick in crashes since COVID-19.

The extra patrols aim to lower that number after seeing eight fatal crashes in the last five years.

Officers will be focused on distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding.

The extra patrols will start this month.

