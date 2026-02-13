Local pharmacy to close soon; Prescriptions to be transferred to CVS

BROOKVILLE — A pharmacy is getting ready to close, and customers are trying to figure out where they’ll get their prescriptions filled.

Reed’s Pharmacy at 428 N Wolf Creek Street in Brookville will close in about a week and a half.

“That’ll be in about 10 days because tomorrow’s Valentine’s Day,” Pat Creech said.

Creech said she learned about the pharmacy’s pending closure while on her weekly visit to Brookville.

“It’s not going to be here anymore. And I didn’t even know there was a CVS here,” she said.

The pharmacy has a sign on the door that says all prescription records will be transferred to CVS in Englewood next week.

The owner declined to speak on camera about the closure, but workers told News Center 7 that the increasing cost of drugs for customers is decreasing profits.

If customers don’t use CVS’s services, they can transfer their records elsewhere.

