Local park to reopen to vehicles this weekend

SIDNEY — Tawawa Park in Sidney will reopen to vehicle traffic on Saturday.

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The city made the announcement this week on social media, adding that it will make it easier for visitors to enjoy the park.

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A new cell tower has also been installed in the back portion of the park to improve cell reception.

“We look forward to seeing you out at the park—enjoy the fresh air and all that Tawawa has to offer!" the city wrote.

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