Local man sentenced to prison for groping teen in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A Huber Heights man has been sentenced to prison for groping a teenage girl in Greene County.

Anthony Sellers, 38, was sentenced on Dec. 20 to three years in prison, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

Anthony D. Sellers

As News Center 7 previously reported, Sellers was convicted of two counts of gross sexual imposition in September.

In early February of 2023, the victim passed a note to a family member telling them that Sellers had been sexually abusing her. The family member promptly reported the abuse to authorities.

The victim was interviewed and upon further investigation, it was determined the abuse occurred over the course of several years at residences in both Greene and Montgomery counties, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office previously said.

Sellers was indicted in February.

“It took courage for this child to come forward and tell the truth about what Anthony Sellers did to her,” Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said after the verdict was announced. “The jury rewarded that courage, recognized that truth and found Anthony Sellers guilty.”

