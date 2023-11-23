Local man pleads guilty to child porn charges

RIVERSIDE — A Riverside man previously facing 100 child porn charges has pleaded guilty.

Phillips Robinette, 73, pleaded guilty last week to four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to court documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Riverside man indicted on 100 counts of procuring child pornography

Robinette was charged with 100 counts in March. As part of a plea agreement, the other 96 counts have been dismissed.

A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled, but he faces up to 12 years in prison for two counts and three years in prison for the other two. He’ll also have to register as a Tier II sex offender and must verify his address every 180 days for 25 years, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, law enforcement agents then searched Robinette’s electronic devices and discovered illicit images involving the minor.

