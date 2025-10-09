Local man facing 50 child porn charges

DAYTON — A 34-year-old man is facing dozens of child pornography charges.

Harley Peterson, 34, of Dayton, was indicted on 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

The Dayton Police Department received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers conducted a search warrant and found multiple images of child sexual assault material.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Peterson is not currently booked.

Peterson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, according to court records.

