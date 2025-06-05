Local man dead after crash in Kentucky

CLAY CITY — A Middletown man was killed in a crash in Clay City, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

Edwin Caraballo Burgos, 64, was killed Thursday in a single vehicle crash, police say.

The crash happened on Black Creek Road when the car dropped off the side of the road and Burgos lost control of the car, according to police.

Police believe Burgos tried to regain control of the car, over-corrected, and caused the car to roll.

Burgos died as a result of injuries from the crash, police say.

Kentucky State Police worked with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office, Powell County Fire and EMS and the Powell County Coroner at the scene.

