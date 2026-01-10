Local library wins Top Innovator award for new project

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library (DML) has been named a Top Innovator for 2025 by the Urban Libraries Council (ULC). The ULC is North America’s leading nonprofit organization for urban libraries.

This recognition is in honor of DML’s Reading Railroad Initiative, which fosters a lifelong love of reading and learning by supporting Black boys, men, and their support systems, according to a spokesperson.

“This award demonstrates the power of public libraries to uplift communities locally and globally with forward-thinking solutions,” said Dr. Karlos L. Marshall, Director of Community Impact and Innovation at DML.

Marshall said that they hope the Reading Railroad Initiative will become an international blueprint that will strengthen literary ecosystems for all children and families.

ULC’s Innovation Initiative is a yearly showcase of projects from nearly 200 member libraries across the U.S and Canada.

The showcase seeks to highlight how the library’s role as an essential public institution is evolving to meet the needs of communities.

These initiatives are ones that promote civic engagement and intellectual freedoms to projects that enhance digital connectivity and economic mobility, along with libraries that are at the forefront of addressing today’s challenges.

The Reading Railroad was selected as a Top Innovator by a panel of judges and won in the category of Education: Children and Adults for its originality and measurable outcomes.

This project has the potential for other libraries to replicate and implement this initiative in their libraries.

More than 180 library projects were submitted in six categories by ULC members from across the U.S and Canada.

This is the first time that DML has won the highest honor for a national or international library award.

