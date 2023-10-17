Local libraries install equipment to make restrooms more accessible

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two height-adjustable, universal changing tables have been installed in local libraries, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Metro Library.

The Dayton Metro Library main campus and Huber Heights branch had the changing tables installed to meet the restroom needs of people with disabilities and the aging population, the spokesperson said.

The library collaborated with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services and Changing Spaces Ohio to obtain them.

Changing Spaces Ohio is an organization that advocates for accessible restrooms, the spokesperson said.

“We know that libraries are important to people with disabilities and those with mobility challenges, and we want to have restroom facilities that meet their accessibility needs...We knew it would make a real difference for many people in our community,” DML Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak said.

These tables are similar to infant changing tables found in restrooms everywhere, but these are specifically designed to accommodate the height and weight of adults, the spokesperson said.

The tables can accommodate people up to 440 pounds.

Without these tables, people with disabilities must be changed on the floor or in unsafe environments if they have to use the restroom while in public spaces.

“Unfortunately, typical public restrooms do not include the equipment or space necessary to meet the restroom needs of many people with disabilities. The installation of these tables at the Main and Huber Heights branches will provide people with disabilities a safe, hygienic, and dignified space to address their restroom needs and allow them to visit the Library without having to worry about their personal care,” Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Pamela Combs said.

The library was able to purchase a table for the Huber Heights location through funds provided by the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities through the American Rescue Plan Act for the table at the main branch.

The main campus’s changing table is located on the 2nd floor, in a hallway next to the elevators, the spokesperson said.

The Huber Heights branch table is in a family restroom near the Children’s section, the spokesperson said.

“We are grateful to the Dayton Metro Library for partnering with us to promote inclusion. These tables will be a game-changer for many people with disabilities, their families, and their friends throughout our region,” Combs said.

