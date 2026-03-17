Local law enforcement encourages drivers to be safe on roadways while enjoying St. Patrick’s Day

Law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley are increasing patrols to crack down on impaired driving during St. Patrick’s Day.

The day started on Tuesday morning when a driver suspected of being under the influence drove a vehicle into a pond. The crash occurred near the Love’s Truck Stop on Interstate 70.

State troopers and local officials are highlighting the incident to encourage the use of safe transportation options, such as the Arrive Safe voucher program, during the holiday celebrations.

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Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck is offering the ArriveSafe program to help residents find alternatives to driving while impaired. The initiative provides a $20 Uber voucher to county residents who scan a designated QR code.

Steve Tieber, the owner of the Dublin Pub in Dayton, joined Heck to emphasize the importance of using such services. “It’s all about keeping people safe and traveling safe so they don’t have to be driving around in their cars while they’re having fun,” Tieber said.

Celebrations at the Dublin Pub began early Tuesday morning, with some patrons arriving before dawn. Tanya Thomason, a St. Patrick’s Day celebrator, said she woke up at 3 a.m. after setting her alarm to play Irish tunes.

She noted that the availability of local resources makes it easier to plan for safety.

“The city of Dayton makes it really easy to be a safe driver today, so there’s no sense in driving not safe today,” Thomason said.

Patrons at the pub emphasized that they coordinate their transportation before the festivities begin. Shawn Meinhardt, a regular celebrator at the pub, said his group relies on ride-sharing to get to and from the venue.

“We Uber every time we come in,” Meinhardt said. He described the holiday as a unique social event. “At the end of the day, St Patrick’s Day. It’s the best day of the year, man, it’s the only day you get to party and have a great time, and nobody cares,” Meinhardt said.

For many, the day is a significant yearly tradition that facilitates reunions with friends. Meinhardt noted that the event brings together people who may not see each other during the rest of the year.

“I think all of us sitting here look forward to this day every year, because, like this lady here, she’s been coming with us for years, but I only get to see her on St. Patrick’s Day,” Meinhardt said.

Some celebrators, including Marian Nevin, plan their work schedules to accommodate the event and the following day. “I actually take two days off.

One day St. Patrick’s Day, another day recoup,” Nevin said.

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