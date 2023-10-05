Local law enforcement agencies show support for DPD after recruits, supervisor injured in crash

DAYTON — Area law enforcement agencies are voicing their support for the Dayton Police Department after four of its staff members were involved in a crash Thursday.

According to Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal, a Dayton police supervisor and three recruits were on SR-4 between the Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road exits for a training exercise when a Reichard Buick GMC vehicle slammed into the police cruiser that was parked along the shoulder of the road.

The supervisor, three recruits, and two people inside the Reichard Buick GMC were all taken to the hospital.

One of the recruits suffered life-threatening injuries, Afzal said.

Agencies around the Miami Valley showed their support on social media for DPD.

Butler Township Police Department asked the public to keep the department in their thoughts.

The men and women of Butler Township PD ask that you keep the Dayton Police Officers that were injured today in your... Posted by Butler Township Police on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said her department is sending prayers to the recruit seriously injured.

Please keep the Dayton Ohio Police Recruit in your prayers. He was seriously injured on Route 4 today. The Clark County... Posted by Deb Burchett on Thursday, October 5, 2023

The Franklin Police Department also showed support on social media.

Thoughts with the Dayton PD Officers injured this afternoon. Posted by Franklin Ohio Division of Police on Thursday, October 5, 2023

We will continue following this story and add responses as they come in.

