Local K9 receives new protective vest

MIAMISBURG — K9 Bolo is patrolling the streets of Miamisburg in a new protective vest.
This new vest will help him in his daily duties, according to a Facebook post.
The protective vest was donated by the Miamisburg Eagles #2306.
