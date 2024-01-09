Local inmate flees during court-ordered furlough, Sheriff’s Office says

WARREN COUNTY — Local law enforcement is looking for an inmate who escaped following a court-ordered furlough, according to a spokesperson from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Inmate Peter Braatz Jr. did not return to the Warren County Jail after a court-ordered furlough.

Braatz left the jail on Friday, Jan. 5 at 9 a.m., and was supposed to return that evening, the spokesperson said.

He has active warrants for his arrest through multiple police agencies in Warren and Montgomery Counties.

If you have information about Braatz’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Warren County Communications Center at (513) 695-2525.

Tips can also be submitted to crimetipes@wcsooh.org or reil.becker@wcsooh.org.

