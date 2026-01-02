Local ice rink prepares for final seasonal day

SPRINGFIELD — The outdoor ice rink at City Hall Plaza will operate from 5 PM to 9 PM on Friday and Saturday, with its final day on Jan. 4 from 1 PM to 5 PM. Admission is $5.

The ice rink offers a chance for residents to enjoy winter activities before the season ends. It is part of a community effort to encourage outdoor engagement during the colder months.

The Clark County Park District has released its Winter Activity Guide, which outlines a variety of winter events and activities available until February. This guide features programs suitable for all ages, ensuring plenty of options for family fun and entertainment throughout the winter season.

People interested in learning more about local winter activities can access the Clark County Park District Winter Activity Guide online for details on programs and events. Check it out here.

