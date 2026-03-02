Local high school stadium to get multi-million dollar makeover

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield High School stadium is undergoing a series of major renovations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The planned upgrades feature the replacement and expansion of bleacher seating to accommodate more spectators.

Crews will also perform a full track replacement and install a new digital scoreboard.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional work involves the replacement of existing concrete and blacktop surfaces throughout the facility, according to a district spokesperson.

All stadium renovations were funded through the SCSD Permanent Improvement Fund.

Under Ohio law, Permanent Improvement funds are strictly restricted to capital purposes and cannot be used to support general operating expenditures.

This separation prevents capital funds from being diverted toward recurring costs such as salaries, benefits, utilities, or routine maintenance.

The district also uses these funds for technology infrastructure.

Renovations at the stadium are expected to be completed by fall 2026 and are estimated to cost around $6 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group