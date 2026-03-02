Flooding possible with upcoming rain

DAYTON — Over then next seven days parts of the Miami Valley is forecast to pick up over 4 inches of rain. Isolated higher amounts are possible closer to the Ohio River.

A series of low pressure centers are expected to move close by. This will cause rain to train, moving over the same areas cause saturated surfaces. Not only that, but heavy rain rates can cause flash flooding concerns. Please remember, “turn around, don’t drown”. If you happen to come across a roadway in water, turn around and find a different route.

The heaviest of the rains are forecast to stay along I70 and south through Saturday. As of now, Thursday and Friday will hold the highest chances for rain and storms. Temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s giving us enough energy for thunderstorms.

