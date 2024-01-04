Local high school mourning death of nationally recognized Spanish teacher

KETTERING — A local high school is remembering a longtime Spanish teacher who passed away on New Year’s Eve.

Amy Dunaway-Haney, 54, was a teacher at Fairmont High School in Kettering for over 31 years.

Principal Karyn Denslow said in a statement on social media that she passed away on Sunday, “leaving a void in our hearts and classrooms.”

“Her boundless love for her students shone through in everything she did,” said Denslow. “Countless hours were spent meticulously planning lessons, ensuring each one sparked your curiosity and nurtured your understanding.”

She called Amy, “a Firebird through and through.”

Amy was also nationally recognized for her teaching achievements.

She won the Freida J. Riley National Teaching Award in 2002, according to her online obituary.

Her visitation is scheduled for January 14 at Tobias Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Far Hills Avenue. A memorial mass will take place on January 15 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Wilmington Pike.

Fairmont High School says grief counselors will be available for students and staff when classes resume on Monday, January 8.

