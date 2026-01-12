Local high school launches coffee kiosk for students

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has launched a coffee kiosk for students, offering a new beverage option as part of an initiative driven by the Student Advisory Board.

The coffee initiative emerged from conversations among students, particularly members of the Student Advisory Board who wanted to enhance the school’s offerings.

“We were hoping to get local places to come in during certain days of the year and then it was thought we could have our own in the school,” Avery Franklin, a senior at Beavercreek High School, said.

Assistant Principal Jason Scott told News Center 7 that while not every request is possible, this one was. Now, in accordance with federal guidelines on calories and caffeinated beverages, students have yet another option during breakfast and lunch.

“Here at Beavercreek City Schools we truly believe that we want to work in the best interest of our students, and what’s the best way to do that than to ask them the things they want to see happen because this school is more theirs than ours,” Scott said.

For now, students have one caffeinated blend available, served as hot or iced coffee, purchased with their student food account or cash. More options may be added in the future.

“It’s such a beautiful thing to feel like your input matters and to leave a lasting legacy on the school like this,” Macey Stewart, a senior, said. “It’s just really special to me.”

