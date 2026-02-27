Local high school announces new head football coach

BROOKVILLE — A local high school has announced its new head football coach.

Brookville Local Schools announced on social media that Jay Fullenkamp is the new football coach of the Brookville Blue Devils.

He replaces Mike Hetrick, who announced his retirement in January after 25 years, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Fullenkamp is a 27-year teacher and coach in the Brookville Local School District.

“As the architect of the Blue Devils’ defense, he helped lead the program to six consecutive OHSAA playoff appearances,” the school district said. “As we turn the page to the next chapter of Brookville football, we’re confident that Coach Fullenkamp’s vision, standards, and commitment to excellence will elevate the next generation of student-athletes.”

Fullenkamp played for legendary coach Bob Gregg at Centerville High School.

He also earned All-American honors as the team captain at the University of Dayton, playing for College Football Hall of Fame coach Mike Kelly.

The Blue Devils went 10-2 last season before losing to CHCA in the second round of the high school football playoffs.

