Local gas prices not affected by tensions in Venezuela, experts say

MIAMI VALLEY — A gallon of gas is averaging $2.69 per gallon in Ohio, according to AAA.

It’s significantly cheaper than prices this time last year, and experts predict they will continue to drop.

Analysts at GasBuddy said what’s happening in Venezuela is not impacting gas prices in the Miami Valley.

They believe any potential effects from that situation may not be felt in the U.S. for some time.

Tom Milby is the Vice President of Operations for Home Run Inc. He hopes diesel prices won’t increase in the coming weeks.

“If it goes up a dollar, it’s $200 a truck, every other day. I have 180 trucks. That’s $36 thousand every other day increase,” Milby said.

Drivers with Home Run Inc. have been traveling all over the country for decades.

Milby is used to fluctuating diesel prices and adjusting his trucking company’s finances.

But since U.S. forces captured Venezuela’s president, Milby and other truckers are waiting for prices to increase.

“We, with the rumors that we’ve been hearing, are expecting the price to go up. We were kind of in limbo right now,” Milby said. “And we base that fuel cost on those projections, and that passes on to our customer.”

GasBuddy experts said prices are on their normal pricing cycle for now.

“So while the president is hopeful that in the years ahead, oil companies will invest in Venezuela, there’s still a lot of questions on whether or not the regime and leadership will change,” GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

He projected that gas prices will be lower in 2026 compared to 2025, suggesting potential relief for trucking companies.

“Tariffs have hit us hard. We need to increase our freight rates... That goes right to the consumer,” Milby said.

Gas prices are expected to be monitored closely, with updates provided on gasoline and diesel prices across the Miami Valley as trends continue to develop throughout the year.

