Local frozen custard to open third location in Montgomery County

KETTERING — A local frozen custard shop has announced it will expand.

Whit’s Frozen Custard announced in a social media post that they signed a lease with Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

This is their third location.

“We could not be more excited!” the social media post.

Their other Montgomery County locations are in Centerville and Germantown, according to their website.

Whit’s Frozen Custard plans to open inside the old Orange Leaf location sometime this spring.

They will provide updates on the transformation and when the opening is scheduled.

©2026 Cox Media Group