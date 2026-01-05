Local floral shop up for sale

PIQUA — Lemon Meringue Floral Boutique in Piqua is officially up for sale.

The owners made the announcement on Monday, saying they’ve “decided it’s time for a new chapter.”

“We are hopeful to find a new owner who will continue the growth, creativity, and level of service that has meant so much to us and our community,” the owners wrote on social media.

Lemon Meringue Floral Boutique is located in the 100 block of N. Main Street in Piqua. It offers floral arrangements, as well as opportunities to build your own bouquets and gifts.

The business also has a liquor license that would be included in the sale.

Lemon Meringue will remain open while it searches for a buyer.

Anyone interested in buying the business can contact the owners at lemonmeringue120@gmail.com for more information.

