Local fire department welcomes citizens at annual open house

VANDALIA — People got to see what firefighters do inside a local firehouse on Sunday.

The Vandalia Fire Division of Fire hosted its annual open house on Sunday.

Firefighters gave a tour of the station. People asked the firefighters any questions.

Bryan Sowers, the Vandalia Fire’s Community Risk Reduction Coordinator, told News Center 7 that people could ride in the fire truck.

They also had extraction demonstrations, fire truck races with hose lines, and people could check out the bomb squad and state investigators.

“What we want the community to take away from this is we’re here for them, anytime,” he said. “We’re blessed in Vandalia to have the support of our community, and this is our opportunity to say thank you and give them a chance to see what we do.”

Sowers said they host this open house every year on the first Sunday in October.

