Local fire department to start flushing, inspecting hydrants

RIVERSIDE — A local fire department will be flushing fire hydrants and doing inspections starting on Monday.

The Riverside Fire Department said it will be flushing hydrants from May 4 to June 12 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

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Residents might see discolored water during the time period of the hydrant flushing.

The fire department said to run the cold tap until the water runs clear.

They also said to hold off on doing laundry and dishes during the flushing to avoid staining.

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