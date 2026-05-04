Local firefighter honored at National Fallen Firefighter Foundation Memorial Weekend

DAYTON/EMMITSBURG, Maryland — Members of the Dayton Fire Department Command Staff honored a fallen firefighter over the weekend.

Dayton firefighters attended the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Firefighter Roderick W. Longpre was honored at the NFFF.

Longpre died in 2020 as a result of occupational cancer.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]