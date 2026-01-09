Local fire department receives almost $36K grant to purchase equipment

WASHINGTON TWP. — A local fire department will receive funding to purchase equipment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded the Washington Township Fire Department with a grant worth almost $36,000.

The department will purchase six battery-powered ventilation fans to help enhance safety and response capabilities, according to a township spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

The grant will allow the fire department to acquire equipment that helps remove smoke, heat, and toxic gases from burning buildings.

This equipment improves visibility for firefighters and enhances safety for trapped occupants, contributing to more efficient firefighting operations, the spokesperson said.

“Protecting Washington Township starts with ensuring our first responders are properly equipped for the challenges they face every day,” said Fire Chief Nick Bergman. “We are grateful to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs restaurants in Centerville/Washington Township for this vital support.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded over 7,100 grants worth over 105 million to several public safety organizations since 2005.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group