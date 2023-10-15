Local fire department purchases 5 CPR devices

MIAMISBURG — The Miami Valley Fire Department has purchased new technology to better assist paramedics in emergency situations.

The department obtained five new LUCAS devices, according to a Facebook post.

These devices will help improve the quality of chest compressions and increase End-Tidel carbon dioxide (ETCO2) levels.

They are able to sustain life-saving circulation during extended periods of resuscitation attempts.

The department placed the five devices throughout medic units, the post said.

According to LUCAS-cpr.com, the device removes fatigue, individual variations, or psychological facts from CPR.

With the device, there isn’t a need to switch CPR providers every two minutes.

The device will rest on top of the individual needing CPR, and their arms will be strapped into the sides. The device will then administer CPR to the person in need.





