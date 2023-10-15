Driver rescued after crane truck overturns on I-70 in Clark County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Firefighters rescued a driver from a crane truck after it overturned Sunday morning.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 in Bethel Township east of Huber Heights, according to a social media post from the Huber Heights Fire Division, which responded to the scene.

“Personnel utilized hydraulic rescue tools along with come-along to free [the] trapped driver from the large crane truck,” the post said.

Details on the driver’s condition after being rescued were not released.

