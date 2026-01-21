Local fire department names new fire chief

BEAVERCREEK TWP — A local fire department has selected its new fire chief.

Division Chief Christine Hawker will take over the position formerly held by retired Chief David Vandenbos, the Beavercreek Township Fire Department posted on social media. '

Hawker has been with the department since 2002.

“Chief Hawker brings years of experience and dedication to this role. Her leadership will undoubtedly continue to strengthen our department and serve our community with excellence,” the department said.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held at a later date.

