Local developmental disabilities services CEO and superintendent to resign

MONTGOMERY CO. — The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services CEO and superintendent announced her resignation during a meeting Wednesday following last month’s program cuts.

Dr. Pamela Combs’ last day will be Dec. 6, and the deputy CEO, Kamarr Gage, is serving as the interim CEO and superintendent while they search for a permanent replacement.

“During her tenure, the Board earned two consecutive three-year accreditation awards from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities—the highest level of recognition possible—and undertook several groundbreaking initiatives to improve accessibility and inclusion in the community, including the rollout of universal changing tables throughout Montgomery County and statewide,” the board said in a statement.

In Oct., the board announced nearly $9 million in cuts to the MCBDD. Within two days, the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners worked with the Human Services Levy Council to send $5 million to the board. The one-time funding helped save programs and staff positions that were part of the cuts.

