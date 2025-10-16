Local couple accused of defrauding investors of millions of dollars in Ponzi scheme

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local couple is facing charges after prosecutors say they defrauded investors of millions of dollars in an apparent Ponzi scheme.

Wayne T. Essex and his wife, Susan Essex, were arrested and indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges on Thursday.

While Susan is facing six charges, including securities fraud and money laundering, Wayne is facing nearly 200 felony counts.

In a press conference, Montgomery County Prosecutor Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., said the couple targeted elderly members of their church.

News Center 7 previously reported on a raid that took place at Essex & Associates this past February.

A complaint previously filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court accuses Essex & Associates, along with various companies owned by Wayne Essex, of defrauding investors.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.

