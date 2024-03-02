Local county preparing for economic boom during total solar eclipse

PREBLE COUNTY — We are a little more than five weeks away from the total solar eclipse in the Miami Valley.

In Preble County officials are expecting tens of thousands of extra people to come into their community to see the eclipse from the path of totality.

News Center 7′s John Bedell took a look at how businesses are hoping to cash in.

At 1893 Storehouse Co. in Lewisburg you’ll notice the aroma as soon as you walk in.

“We sell home fragrances. We have about 48 scents,” Rhonda Gebhart said.

Right now, there’s a new product on the shelf.

>> Solar eclipse 2024: What time does it start; will I be able to see it; glasses; how to view it?

One inspired by the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8.

“Yes, we created a solar eclipse spray. And it’s labeled eclipse 2024. And there’s a room scent here so they can enjoy the room scent that we created and have a collective bottle,” Gebhart said.

Preble County is one of our Miami Valley communities that will be entirely within the path of totality on Eclipse Day.

The Preble County Chamber Of Commerce said the 1893 Storehouse isn’t alone in its eclipse products and promotions.

“If you notice, when you drove in, we have banners everywhere. Businesses or some businesses are going to be offering special things. There’s a lot of events planned,” Karen Moss, Preble County Chamber of Commerce CEO said.

The Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau said they’re expecting a lot of extra people in the county to view the total eclipse.

“We have been told to expect the population to double, which means an additional 40,000 or more for Preble County,” Leslie Collins with the Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

>> Miami Valley schools announce closures for total solar eclipse

In the end, businesses in Preble County are hoping for a total solar cover-up on April 8.

“We want to serve, not only our local community, but anyone, coming into Preble County. We want to welcome them with open arms,” Gebhart said.

“If you want to get mooned come the Preble County,” Moss joked.

Law enforcement is also preparing to deal with the extra traffic in the county for the eclipse.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said his office has a PTO blackout for April 8 and the weekend leading up to it.

©2024 Cox Media Group