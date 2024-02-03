Miami Valley schools announce closures for total solar eclipse

MIAMI VALLEY — Districts across the Miami Valley are already canceling classes for the upcoming solar eclipse.

On April 8 parts of Ohio will be in total darkness for a few brief moments during totality and the remainder of the state will see the sun at least 95 percent blocked by the moon.

Because of possible traffic impacts from an increase of people traveling to the Miami Valley to see the eclipse, many schools are giving their students the day off.

Here are the schools that have already announced cancellations for April 8:

Springfield City Schools: Professional Development Day has been moved to April 8, so staff will still report to work despite students not having class.

Fairborn City Schools

Xenia Community Schools

Miamisburg City Schools

Middletown City School District

This list will likely grow as it gets closer to the total eclipse.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story as closures get announced and will have coverage of the eclipse live and online.

