Local county environmental services to extend business hours due to outage

MONTOMGERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Environmental Services has extended its business hours to accommodate customers in making payments due to an outage that has affected their vendor payment system.

The new hours will begin on Feb. 17 at the cashier’s office located on Spaulding Road in Kettering, according to a Facebook post.

The office will be open from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Montgomery County Environmental Services is currently accepting payments only for water and sewer bills, permits, and hydrant deposits.

Cash, check, and credit or debit card payments are able to be processed at this time.

Extended hours will remain in effect until further notice.

