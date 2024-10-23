Local company giving out free furniture if enough voters cast their vote in Ohio

CENTERVILLE — A Miami Valley furniture company is taking a unique approach to encourage people to vote.

Angie Ault, with Morris Home & Ashley, said she’s aware of the anxiety around this time of year with an election approaching, so the company came up with a way to get people excited to vote.

“If 6.4 million voters vote in the State of Ohio, they could get their furniture purchase for free,” Ault said.

