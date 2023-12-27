Local community unable to hire police officers, turning to sheriff’s office beginning January

SOUTH VIENNA, Clark County — Beginning Jan. 1, a small Clark County community will lose its police force and turn to the sheriff’s office instead.

The village of South Vienna says that can’t keep or hire enough police officers to keep their department running.

Instead, the Clark County Sheriff’s office will take over patrolling the streets and answering calls.

According to the South Vienna Mayor, the town has two officers and a temporary acting chief, which isn’t enough to work the number of shifts they need.

“It’s a very quiet farm community. Like they don’t even have a grocery store anymore. I’ve never had a problem, I can probably sleep with my door open and unlocked. But you just never know,” Dawn Shirley, a South Vienna resident said.

Starting Jan. 1, the Clark County Deputies will take over and one Officer will remain with the village to work with the Sheriff’s Department.

