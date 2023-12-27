Local

Dog licenses on sale through January in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Dog licenses are on sale through Jan. 31, 2024, in Clark County.

The Clark County Dog Shelter is offering license holders a chance to win PetSmart Gift Cards for purchasing tags early this year.

Everyone who purchases a dog license before Dec. 31 has a chance to win a $100 PetSmart gift card, as well as four $25 gift cards.

For those who have already purchased a license, you can send in proof of your purchase to be entered into the raffle.

License sales go toward the care of stray dogs brought to the Dog Shelter, and 800 dogs were cared for this year.

To be entered into the raffle, you can email proof of dog license purchase to Clark County Public Information Officer Michael Cooper at mcooper@clarkcountyohio.gov.

You can purchase a dog license online at this website.


