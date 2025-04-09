Local city using AI to market events to visitors

MIAMI COUNTY — One of our communities is using artificial intelligence to market its events better.

The Miami County Visitor’s Bureau is learning how to use AI to their advantage by using a software called Placer.ai.

“We feel really good going into the second year that we’ll be able to make more informed decisions on how to best market Miami County as a travel destination,” Leiann Stewart, executive director of the vistor’s bureau said.

As events are hosted around Miami County, the software uses data from cell phones to learn where visitors are coming from and where they’re spending their money.

“All those things that we’d like to know when we’re evaluating visitation to our communities,” Stewart said.

Stewart showed how they can filter through the information.

For example, Lock 9 Park in Piqua hosts concerts in the summer. If Stewart sees a big group constantly coming to those concerts from Springfield, they may target their marketing.

Stewart said that the information comes from your phone, and the software does not get any personal information from visitors.

