Local city swears in first female police chief

RIVERSIDE — The City of Riverside has a new police chief.

Major Angela Jackson was sworn in as police chief during the Riverside City Council meeting on Monday.

Chief Jackson is the first female police chief in the department’s history, according to a social media post from the department.

She has over 24 years of dedicated service to the Riverside community, and has served in multiple roles, including: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Evidence Technician, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, and Patrol Major.

Over the summer, Chief Jackson graduated from the FBI National Academy in Virginia, according to a social media post by the police department. She also has both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

“The FBI National Academy is a rigorous professional development program designed for U.S. and international law enforcement leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities,” the department said.

Jackson has been the acting chief since Chief Frank Robinson retired in July.

“Chief Jackson’s leadership, experience, and unwavering dedication to our community will continue to move the Riverside Police Department forward,” the post read.

